Andra “AJ” Johnson will walk cocktail enthusiasts how to make a signature drink from Serenata’s eclectic menu, featuring Bombay Sapphire as the base spirit. Learn from the expert on how to execute a unique cocktail from home.

Event is part of District Fray Magazine, Serenata, Taqueira Las Gemelas and Shop Made in DC ‘s Girls to the Front panel + demo + market event. Learn more here.