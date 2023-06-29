This year’s event is scheduled to take place beginning July 13th for Round 1 and will feature an impressive lineup of bands, drawing in a diverse and enthusiastic audience of music lovers.

Live Performances: The selected bands will battle it out live on stage, giving it their all to impress the judges and captivate the audience.

Lights out by 8

Good bye Vienna

Hot Cactus

Lot 18

Bongo District

Where: This highly anticipated Clash of the Bands event will take place on the main stage of Public Bar Live. 1214 18th street NW Washington DC

When: Doors open at 5pm- show will start at 7pm- 11pm

Round 1: July 13th

Round 2: July 20th

Final Round: July 27th

RSVP for a complimentary drink upon arrival.