Thursday, July 13, 2023

Clash of the Bands

1214 18th St. NW, DC

Public Bar Live

Free

About This Event

This year’s event is scheduled to take place beginning July 13th for Round 1 and will feature an impressive lineup of bands, drawing in a diverse and enthusiastic audience of music lovers.
Live Performances: The selected bands will battle it out live on stage, giving it their all to impress the judges and captivate the audience.
Lights out by 8
Good bye Vienna
Hot Cactus
Lot 18
Bongo District
Where: This highly anticipated Clash of the Bands event will take place on the main stage of Public Bar Live. 1214 18th street NW Washington DC
When: Doors open at 5pm- show will start at 7pm- 11pm
Round 1: July 13th
Round 2: July 20th
Final Round: July 27th

RSVP for a complimentary drink upon arrival.

Live performances

Date

Thursday, July 13, 2023 08:00 pm
Doors open at 07:00 pm

Location

Public Bar Live
