Thursday, June 29th, 2023 @ 6:30:pm
How D.C. Moves: District Fray’s Summer Party
metrobar
This year’s event is scheduled to take place beginning July 13th for Round 1 and will feature an impressive lineup of bands, drawing in a diverse and enthusiastic audience of music lovers.
Live Performances: The selected bands will battle it out live on stage, giving it their all to impress the judges and captivate the audience.
Lights out by 8
Good bye Vienna
Hot Cactus
Lot 18
Bongo District
Where: This highly anticipated Clash of the Bands event will take place on the main stage of Public Bar Live. 1214 18th street NW Washington DC
When: Doors open at 5pm- show will start at 7pm- 11pm
Round 1: July 13th
Round 2: July 20th
Final Round: July 27th
RSVP for a complimentary drink upon arrival.
