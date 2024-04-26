DC Veg Week – 3rd Annual VIP Party

DC Veg Week is back for the third year to celebrate the fantastic plant-based cuisine of the DMV, and you are invited to get the party started! Join 2024 Co-Chairs Joseph Blair (Assistant Coach, Washington Wizards) and Bershan Shaw (TV personality and wellness author) as we enjoy delicious organic eats, seasonal drinks, and a brand new cocktail menu from the new Rooted3.

Thank you to our media partner Potomac Lifestyle Magazine and DC Veg Week sponsors Veg Society of DC and MBO Media. Learn more about DC Veg Restaurant Week, the participating restaurants, and events throughout the week at VegDC.org.