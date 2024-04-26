DC Veg Week – 3rd Annual VIP Party
Saturday, May 4, 2024

DC Veg Week – 3rd Annual VIP Party

4916 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda, Maryland 20814, US
Bethesda

Rooted3

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

A limited number of tickets are available for $50 which includes the special catered menu, smoothies, and seasonal cocktails with media, influencers, and other prominent DMV personalities.

About This Event

DC Veg Week is back for the third year to celebrate the fantastic plant-based cuisine of the DMV, and you are invited to get the party started! Join 2024 Co-Chairs Joseph Blair (Assistant Coach, Washington Wizards) and Bershan Shaw (TV personality and wellness author) as we enjoy delicious organic eats, seasonal drinks, and a brand new cocktail menu from the new Rooted3.

Thank you to our media partner Potomac Lifestyle Magazine and DC Veg Week sponsors Veg Society of DC and MBO Media. Learn more about DC Veg Restaurant Week, the participating restaurants, and events throughout the week at VegDC.org.

Tags

Food + Drink

Interests

Neighborhood

Share with friends

Date

Saturday, May 4, 2024 06:00 pm

Location

Rooted3
View Map