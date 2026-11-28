Let the sound of a full community band and chorus do the holiday decorating. Christmas in Fairfax pairs the City of Fairfax Band with the Fairfax Choral Society for an evening of seasonal favorites and carols, moving from quieter musical moments to the bigger sound of a shared celebration. A visit from Santa adds a little extra anticipation for younger listeners.

The concert takes place Saturday, December 19, 2026, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Fairfax High School Auditorium, 3501 Lion Run. Admission is free, but everyone needs a ticket reservation through the organizer's linked registration page. It is a useful choice for a family evening that leaves the holiday budget intact.

Reserve ahead and confirm exact program and attendance details with the organizer before attending.

Official event details and free ticket reservations