Christmas Gathering with Santa at Tea with Mrs. B

Slow down the Santa visit and make an occasion of it at Tea with Mrs. B. This Falls Church tearoom’s Christmas gathering pairs time with St. Nick with storytime, a holiday keepsake activity and homemade cocoa, cookies and other treats.

Photos are part of the experience, with candid and posed moments captured during the gathering and a photo link sent afterward. The intimate tearoom setting makes this a different sort of seasonal outing: less about hurrying through a line and more about settling into a shared holiday ritual.

When: Friday, December 4, 2026, 5–6:30 p.m.

Where: Tea with Mrs. B, 136 West Jefferson Street, Falls Church, VA 22046.

Admission: $88 for each attendee, including adults and children. Children under one attend free with a paying adult.

Reserve tickets. Confirm availability and exact details with the organizer. Featured photo shows a previous gathering; photography by Michelle Cross, courtesy of Tea with Mrs. B.