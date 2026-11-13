Christmas Gathering with Santa at Tea with Mrs. B

Sunday, October 25th, 2026 @ 2:00:pm
30th Annual Del Ray Halloween Parade
Mount Vernon Avenue, starting at East Bellefonte Avenue
Tea with Mrs. B, Falls ChurchMore details
Slow down the Santa visit and make an occasion of it at Tea with Mrs. B. This Falls Church tearoom’s Christmas gathering pairs time with St. Nick with storytime, a holiday keepsake activity and homemade cocoa, cookies and other treats.
Photos are part of the experience, with candid and posed moments captured during the gathering and a photo link sent afterward. The intimate tearoom setting makes this a different sort of seasonal outing: less about hurrying through a line and more about settling into a shared holiday ritual.
When: Friday, December 4, 2026, 5–6:30 p.m.
Where: Tea with Mrs. B, 136 West Jefferson Street, Falls Church, VA 22046.
Admission: $88 for each attendee, including adults and children. Children under one attend free with a paying adult.
Reserve tickets. Confirm availability and exact details with the organizer. Featured photo shows a previous gathering; photography by Michelle Cross, courtesy of Tea with Mrs. B.
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