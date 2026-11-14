A Classic Brass Christmas: Choralis’ Family Matinee
Saturday, December 5, 2026

A Classic Brass Christmas: Choralis’ Family Matinee

4101 Nebraska Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20016

National Presbyterian Church, Tenleytown

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Adult $50; young adult ages 23–30 $20; student ages 13–22 $5; child tickets free; premium $75. Listed prices include fees.

About This Event

Introduce the family to the sound of the season without committing to a full-length concert. Choralis’ new family matinee turns its Classic Brass Christmas program into a roughly 45-minute outing designed for children of all ages, with instrument demonstrations adding a closer look at how the music is made.

The program brings together familiar carol arrangements and music for choir, organ, brass, harp and percussion. Its shorter format makes an easy afternoon centerpiece: enjoy the concert, then keep the rest of the day open for a warm drink or an unhurried family meal.

When: Saturday, December 5, 2026, 2 p.m.; approximately 45 minutes.
Where: National Presbyterian Church, 4101 Nebraska Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20016.
Tickets: Adults $50; ages 23–30 $20; students ages 13–22 $5; child tickets free; premium seating $75. Listed prices include fees.

Choose tickets. Check child-ticket eligibility, seating availability and exact details with Choralis before booking. Featured seasonal image is the organizer’s promotional artwork.

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Date

Saturday, December 5, 2026 02:00 pm

Location

National Presbyterian Church, Tenleytown
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