Give your holiday gift-making a delicious detour. Chocolatier Crisoire Reid leads this beginner-friendly workshop through the craft behind chocolate truffles, from ganache fillings and rolling to tempering, coating and finishing touches. A short farm-to-retail film and a discussion of cacao add context to the hands-on work: this is a chance to learn what goes into a good bite, then try the techniques yourself.

Saturday, December 5, 2026, noon–2 p.m., at Hampton Inn & Suites Washington DC North/Gaithersburg, 960 North Frederick Avenue, Gaithersburg. For ages 15 and older; parking is free. Tickets start at $75 before applicable fees; check the final checkout total. The organizer lists a no-refund policy. Arrive ready to work with chocolate, and confirm exact venue, pricing and attendance details with the organizer before going.

Official details and registration