Chill Yoga for Beginners

Welcome to our Chill Yoga class, held every Tuesday evening at 7pm at the Dance Institute of Washington. Whether you are new to yoga or simply looking to refresh your practice, our class is the perfect place to start.

Led by our experienced instructor, this class is designed to help you build a strong foundation in yoga, with a focus on developing flexibility, strength, and balance. We will guide you through a series of gentle poses that are accessible to all levels, with modifications offered to make the practice more or less challenging as needed.

In addition to the physical postures, we will also explore various breathing techniques and relaxation exercises, helping you to find peace and calm both on and off the mat. Our supportive and welcoming community will make you feel right at home, no matter your background or experience level.

The Dance Institute of Washington provides a spacious and peaceful setting for our classes, with ample room for students to practice comfortably. Please bring your own yoga mat and wear comfortable clothing that allows for ease of movement.

Whether you’re looking to improve your physical fitness, reduce stress, or simply try something new, our Chill Yoga class is the perfect place to start. We look forward to seeing you on the mat!