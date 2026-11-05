Cherrydale Holiday Market: Handmade Finds from DMV Makers

Saturday, November 21, 2026, 11 a.m.–5 p.m. EST

Cherrydale United Methodist Church — Cherrydale, Arlington

3701 Lorcom Lane, Arlington, VA 22207; market entrance on Nelly Custis Drive

Price: Free admission; purchases additional.

Start the gift hunt with the people who actually make the things. Cherrydale’s indoor-and-outdoor holiday market gathers DMV artisans selling original art, ceramics, hand-poured candles and other handmade goods. Free admission leaves room to browse slowly, compare textures and colors, and find a present with a story behind it. Established by Arlington artist Alanna Rivera, the market offers a neighborhood-scale alternative to a mall afternoon, with plenty of reasons to pick up a little something for yourself along the way.

Family-friendly. Use the Nelly Custis Drive entrance; free street parking is available on Lorcom Lane and Nelly Custis Drive. Confirm weather arrangements, vendors and exact details with the organizer.

Official event information · Tickets, RSVP and attendance details

Photo by Grant Hamilton, courtesy of Cherrydale Holiday Market.