In collaboration with Craft Beer Cellar DC, Black Brew Movement, and The Regular, metrobar is hosting a celebration of Black brewers from the District, Maryland, and Virginia! Join us for this one day tasting event — your $20 ticket gets you samples from each brewery/brewer. And we will have all of the beers available on our menu for you to enjoy, or as to-go options along with our friends at Craft Beer Cellar!