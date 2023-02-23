Sunday // Feb 26, 2023
Cheers and Beers: Black Brewers Tasting Event
640 Rhode Island Ave NE, Washington, DC 20002
About this event
In collaboration with Craft Beer Cellar DC, Black Brew Movement, and The Regular, metrobar is hosting a celebration of Black brewers from the District, Maryland, and Virginia! Join us for this one day tasting event — your $20 ticket gets you samples from each brewery/brewer. And we will have all of the beers available on our menu for you to enjoy, or as to-go options along with our friends at Craft Beer Cellar!