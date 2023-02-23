Sunday // Feb 26, 2023

Cheers and Beers: Black Brewers Tasting Event

640 Rhode Island Ave NE, Washington, DC 20002
More details
Register Here

$20

About this event

In collaboration with Craft Beer Cellar DCBlack Brew Movement, and The Regular, metrobar is hosting a celebration of Black brewers from the District, Maryland, and Virginia!  Join us for this one day tasting event — your $20 ticket gets you samples from each brewery/brewer.  And we will have all of the beers available on our menu for you to enjoy, or as to-go options along with our friends at Craft Beer Cellar!

Tags

Share with friends

Date and Time

Sunday // Feb 26, 2023, 02:00 pm
Doors open at 2:00 pm

Location

Metrobar
View Map