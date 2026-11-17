A familiar holiday cartoon becomes the opening act for live jazz in Bethesda. Music at Redeemer pairs a big-screen screening of the original A Charlie Brown Christmas with the Eric Byrd Trio’s take on Vince Guaraldi’s soundtrack and other jazz tunes. Children can recognize the melodies while grown-ups enjoy hearing musicians give them fresh life; dancing is encouraged.

Saturday, November 28, 2026, at the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer, 6201 Dunrobbin Drive, in Glen Echo Heights. Doors open at 2:30 p.m., the film starts at 3 p.m. and the trio plays from 3:30 p.m.; the event is scheduled through 4:30 p.m. Adult tickets are $20, and children 12 and under attend free. Check registration for any final fees. Confirm exact details with the organizer.

Official details and registration information