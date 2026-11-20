Get to know a new neighborhood gathering place before its grand opening. Charcuteria is introducing its Mediterranean-inspired market, café and wine bar with four evenings of grazing and conversation on the U Street corridor. Explore the shop, lounge and spritz garden while sharing the sort of unhurried food-and-drink ritual that makes a weeknight feel like an occasion.

Tuesday–Friday, December 8–11, 2026, 6–10 p.m. each evening, at 2104 Vermont Avenue NW, Washington, DC. Tickets currently display $35.88 and cover one selected evening only. Admission includes a glass of Prosecco and a signature spritz, with nonalcoholic alternatives, plus access to a communal grazing table while supplies last. Additional drinks and market goods cost extra. Select your date when booking; the seller lists no refunds. Confirm exact details, age policies, dietary needs and availability with the organizer.

Official details and tickets