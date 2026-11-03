Chaos, Myth and Majesty: Free Arlington Philharmonic Concert

Let the orchestra supply the drama for a November afternoon. Arlington Philharmonic’s free concert brings together Haydn’s overture to Orpheus and Eurydice, Jean-Féry Rebel’s The Elements and Beethoven’s Second Symphony. The program moves from myth and elemental imagery to the energy of a symphony, giving newcomers several ways into the music without the cost of a ticket. It is a welcoming Sunday plan for families, friends or anyone curious about hearing a full orchestra close to home.

When: Sunday, November 22, 2026, starting at 4 p.m. Eastern; end time not published.

Where: Gunston Arts Center, Theater One — Arlington, 2700 South Lang Street, Arlington, VA 22206

Price: Free and open to the public.

The current flyer also advertises a pre-concert reception and a string-instrument petting zoo; confirm their timing directly with the organizer. Check seating, access arrangements, program updates and exact details before attending. No concert end time has been announced.

Official event details · Tickets or attendance information

Current concert flyer courtesy of Arlington Philharmonic.