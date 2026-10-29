Chainmaille Basics: Make Byzantine-Weave Jewelry at SilverWorks

Turn a handful of metal rings into a pattern with centuries of history. In this beginner workshop, instructor Nichelle Shaw introduces chainmaille weaving and the Byzantine pattern used in bracelets and necklaces. You’ll learn how ring proportions shape a design and practice the techniques that make those interlocking links work. The full-day format gives this Glen Echo outing a satisfying purpose: settle into a studio, learn something tactile and explore a new way to make jewelry.

When: Saturday, November 7, 2026, 10:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m. Eastern.

Where: SilverWorks Studio 2, Glen Echo Park, 7300 MacArthur Boulevard, Glen Echo, MD 20812; first floor, north side of the Yellow Barn.

Price: $235 tuition ($232 for eligible members), plus a $25 materials fee; budget $260, or $257 with member tuition.

Minimum age 13. Register in advance; current registration lists the class as available, but spaces may change. The studio lists its materials charge separately from tuition. Use Studio 2 on the first floor of the Yellow Barn, rather than the upstairs gallery. Confirm exact details, fees and availability with SilverWorks.

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