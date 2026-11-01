Central Table: A Communal Dinner with Chef Kevin Arwood

Some dinners are built around who you already know. Central Table makes room for the people you have yet to meet. For the fourth and final installment of his 2026 pop-up series, District Forks chef Kevin Arwood gathers guests around one shared table at Mess Hall for a multicourse meal, local wines and stories behind the food. The format gives solo diners and small groups a natural starting point for conversation. Arrive curious, settle into the shared-table rhythm and let dinner become the evening’s main plan.

When: Saturday, November 14, 2026, 6:30–9 p.m. Eastern.

Where: Mess Hall — Edgewood, Washington, DC, 703 Edgewood Street NE, Washington, DC 20017

Price: $145 base price; Eventbrite currently displays $153.70. Confirm final taxes and fees at checkout.

Ages 18 and older; alcohol service is for guests 21 and older. The organizer says beverages, including nonalcoholic options, are included. Share dietary restrictions in advance. Tickets are nonrefundable but transferable; review the current policy before booking. Confirm exact details with the organizer.

Official event details · Tickets or attendance information

Event image via Chef Kevin Arwood of District Forks’ official registration page.