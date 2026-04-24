Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Hi/Fi Tex-Mex BBQ – Del Ray

WHAT: Hi/Fi Tex-Mex BBQ is throwing a Cinco de Mayo fiesta featuring bold Tex-Mex BBQ, new tostadas and burritos, and festive drink specials — including an exclusive Bluejacket El Honcho Mexican Lager brewed just for the occasion.

Drinks:

• Classic Margarita agave tequila, cointreau, agave, lime $8

• Frozen Mango Margarita agave tequila, aperol, mango, pineapple, lime $8

• Hornitos Tequila Blanco Shot $5

• Bluejacket El Honcho Mexican Lager Hi/Fi exclusive $5

Food:

• Tuna Tartare Tostada avocado, mango & jicama $15

• Beef Cheek Barbacoa Tostada habanero onions $12

• Smoked Chicken Caesar Salad Burrito chipotle Caesar, cotija & cornbread croutons $15

WHEN: Tuesday, May 5, 2025 | 4:30 – 10:00 PM

WHERE: Hi/Fi Tex-Mex BBQ – Del Ray | 2000 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria, VA

WHY: Because nothing says fiesta like smoke-kissed BBQ, ice-cold margs, and the best Tex-Mex in Alexandria. Hi/Fi is the place to be on May 5th.