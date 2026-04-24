Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Hi/Fi Tex-Mex BBQ – Del Ray
Tuesday, May 5, 2026

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Hi/Fi Tex-Mex BBQ – Del Ray

2000 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria, VA

Hi/Fi Tex-Mex BBQ – Del Ray

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About This Event

WHAT: Hi/Fi Tex-Mex BBQ is throwing a Cinco de Mayo fiesta featuring bold Tex-Mex BBQ, new tostadas and burritos, and festive drink specials — including an exclusive Bluejacket El Honcho Mexican Lager brewed just for the occasion.
Drinks:
•   Classic Margarita  agave tequila, cointreau, agave, lime  $8
•   Frozen Mango Margarita  agave tequila, aperol, mango, pineapple, lime  $8
•   Hornitos Tequila Blanco Shot  $5
•   Bluejacket El Honcho Mexican Lager  Hi/Fi exclusive  $5
Food:
•   Tuna Tartare Tostada  avocado, mango & jicama  $15
•   Beef Cheek Barbacoa Tostada  habanero onions  $12
•   Smoked Chicken Caesar Salad Burrito  chipotle Caesar, cotija & cornbread croutons  $15

WHEN: Tuesday, May 5, 2025  |  4:30 – 10:00 PM
WHERE: Hi/Fi Tex-Mex BBQ – Del Ray  |  2000 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria, VA
WHY: Because nothing says fiesta like smoke-kissed BBQ, ice-cold margs, and the best Tex-Mex in Alexandria. Hi/Fi is the place to be on May 5th.

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Date

Tuesday, May 5, 2026 04:30 pm

Location

Hi/Fi Tex-Mex BBQ – Del Ray
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