Make the final night of 2026 a dance-floor celebration at Public Bar Live. Brewing Beats Entertainments and Vibe Districts are bringing a Bollywood masquerade to Dupont Circle, mixing Bollywood, Bhangra, Tollywood and Top 40 tracks with a midnight countdown.

Masks are encouraged, and the dress code calls for formal or festive attire. Gather a group, plan dinner nearby and arrive ready for a late night of music.

When: Thursday, December 31, 2026, into Friday, January 1, 2027. The current ticket page lists doors at 9 p.m.; the main party is advertised from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. Eastern. Confirm your arrival time with the organizers.

Where: Public Bar Live, 1214 18th Street NW, Washington, DC 20036.

Admission: Current online ticket options are $28.52–$108.55 and cover entry. Food, drinks and VIP bottle service cost extra. Guests must be 21 or older and bring a physical government-issued photo ID. Tickets are listed as nonrefundable.

Confirm exact details, current ticket inclusions and availability with Brewing Beats Entertainments and Vibe Districts.

Official Bollywood Masquerade details and tickets