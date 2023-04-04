Causa Tasting Experience

Causa (1st floor) is a Peruvian tasting menu from Chef Carlos Delgado that tours through Peruvian Coastal and Andes cuisine.

The tasting experience begins with a six courses menu, designed for guests to add daily whole fish, seafood, and supplements from our Fish Market Experience. Our chef sources the best quality seafood both locally and globally to showcase the vast selection found off the coast of Peru. Remarkable wine pairing by Chad Spangler and a customizable Pisco flights also available to enhance your experience even further.