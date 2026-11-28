Make a Saturday night of stand-up in downtown Bethesda at the final Comedy Bunker show of 2026. Pete Bergen headlines the December 19 edition at ON St. Elmo, bringing personal stories and observations to the neighborhood room.

The 7 p.m. start leaves time for dinner before the jokes begin. ON St. Elmo has a restaurant and bar, so arriving early can turn the show into a full evening. Supporting comics are still being announced; check the official page for the completed lineup.

When: Saturday, December 19, 2026, 7–9 p.m. Eastern.

Where: ON St. Elmo, 4915 Saint Elmo Avenue, Bethesda, MD 20814.

Admission: $17.85 on the current official ticket page. Food and drinks are separate.

Confirm exact details, attendance policies and availability with Pete Bergen / District Menu Comedy.

Official Comedy Bunker details and tickets