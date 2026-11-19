Make room in your holiday shopping plans for a cappuccino break. D.I.V.E., a local Italian women’s cultural organization, brings its annual Italian Holiday Market to Westmoreland Circle for a weekend of handmade crafts, jewelry, fashion and Italian food. Rather than racing through a gift list, take time for a pastry at the espresso bar, browse the stalls and look for something with a little personality. The market supports D.I.V.E. scholarships and Everyone Home DC, adding a community purpose to the seasonal outing. Admission is free, with food, gifts and raffle purchases extra. Visit Saturday, December 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or Sunday, December 6, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Confirm exact details with the organizer before attending.

Saturday, December 5, 2026, 10 a.m.–4 p.m., and Sunday, December 6, 10 a.m.–3 p.m., at Westmoreland Congregational United Church of Christ, 1 Westmoreland Circle NW, Bethesda, on the DC–Maryland border. Free admission; food, gifts and raffle purchases are extra.

Official market details · Organizer’s free ticket listing