Some holiday plans work best when you slow down and take a seat. The Capitol Hill Jazz Orchestra returns to the Miracle Theatre for its fourth annual holiday concert, bringing an ensemble-sized celebration to a neighborhood stage. For an evening that feels rooted in the Hill rather than the seasonal shopping rush, pair the performance with an early dinner along Barracks Row and leave time to settle in before the music starts.

Thursday, December 10, 2026, 7–9 p.m., at the Miracle Theatre, 535 8th Street SE, in Capitol Hill. Presented by the Capitol Hill Jazz Foundation. Tickets are $25 before fees, with a current displayed total of $28.52. The theatre is about a block and a half from Eastern Market Metro, making this an easy evening to plan around transit. Check the official ticket page and confirm exact details, age policies and availability with the organizer.

Official details and tickets