Capital Pride Rooftop Pool Party
Thursday, June 18, 2026

Capital Pride Rooftop Pool Party

1212 4th Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003

Penthouse Pool and Lounge

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About This Event

Start your Capital Pride Celebration Weekend with a splash! Join the Capital Pride Alliance family for a vibrant evening under the stars. Sip cocktails or mocktails, enjoy delicious bites, and vibe to great music, all while cooling off poolside and celebrating the community that makes Pride possible.

Click here for more information about this event.

Thank you to Penthouse Pool Club and VIDA Fitness for sponsoring and hosting!

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Date

Thursday, June 18, 2026 07:30 pm

Location

Penthouse Pool and Lounge
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