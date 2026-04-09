Capital Pride Rooftop Pool Party

Sunday, May 3rd, 2026 @ 2:00:pm
Fit @ Potomac Yard // Free Sunday Afternoon Fitness Series
Center Park
Penthouse Pool and LoungeMore details
Start your Capital Pride Celebration Weekend with a splash! Join the Capital Pride Alliance family for a vibrant evening under the stars. Sip cocktails or mocktails, enjoy delicious bites, and vibe to great music, all while cooling off poolside and celebrating the community that makes Pride possible.
Click here for more information about this event.
Thank you to Penthouse Pool Club and VIDA Fitness for sponsoring and hosting!
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