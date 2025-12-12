Capital Pride Parade

We’re excited to announce that Registration for Parade Contingents and Festival Exhibitors is officially OPEN!

March with us! Celebrate with us! Have Pride with us!

From the parade route to the festival streets, YOUR energy is what makes Pride extraordinary.

This is your moment to show up, stand out, and be part of one of the largest LGBTQ+ celebrations in the nation.

Event Dates:

Parade – June 20

Festival – June 21

Whether you’re marching, showcasing your organization, engaging the community, or bringing your services to the festival — we want YOU to be part of Capital Pride 2026!

We can’t wait to celebrate with you!