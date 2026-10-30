Capital Audiofest: Listening Rooms, Records and Hi-Fi Discoveries

If you love music, this Rockville weekend offers a chance to spend time with the gear and recordings behind it. Move between listening rooms to hear audio systems, compare what catches your ear and browse vinyl, CDs and accessories in the Atrium Marketplace. You don’t have to be shopping for an elaborate setup to enjoy the discovery: bring a familiar listening curiosity and see where the rooms take you.

When: Friday and Saturday, November 13–14, 2026, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; Sunday, November 15, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Eastern.

Where: Hilton Rockville — Rockville Pike, 1750 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852.

Price: $20 single-day pass or $45 multi-day pass. Children and students with ID admitted free; confirm eligibility and checkout totals.

Choose a day pass or full-weekend admission. The organizer repeatedly lists November 13–15 in its show hours and ticket descriptions; one checkout header instead ends November 16. Use the Friday–Sunday schedule above and confirm exact dates, hours, fees and any evening programming before traveling.

Official event details · Tickets, RSVP or attendance information