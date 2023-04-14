Can I Kick It? Movie Series in Franklin Park: Everything, Everywhere, All At Once

It’s that time of year again! The CAN I KICK IT? Downtown DC Summer Flicks outdoor movie series is back for another season of big hit and cult classic action films scored live in true hip hop fashion. This year’s series will take place every Thursday from June 1 thru July 13 at Franklin Park. Each event kicks off at 7:30 PM with guest DJ sets, free swag items, nearby food specials and more!

This Thursday’s movie is Everything, Everywhere, All At Once.