Songs with a Story: A Free Cabaret Night at Levine Music

A song lands differently when you hear the story behind it. At Levine’s Cabaret Performance Workshop Showcase, student performers combine music and spoken word in pieces shaped around personal experience. Directed by Joey Clark, the evening offers a chance to hear developing voices in an intimate setting.



For a Friday plan that leaves room for conversation, pair the free performance with dinner beforehand. Come ready to listen to the stories as closely as the songs.

When: Friday, November 20, 2026, 7–9 p.m. Eastern.

Where: Levine Music, DC Campus: NW — Forest Hills, Washington, DC; 2801 Upton Street NW, Washington, DC 20008

Price: Free; RSVP through Levine’s event page.

This is a student showcase. Use the official RSVP and confirm seating, access arrangements and exact details with Levine Music.

Official event details · Registration or attendance information