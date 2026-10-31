Build a Website with ChatGPT: A Free Beginner Workshop in Arlington
Saturday, November 21, 2026

Build a Website with ChatGPT: A Free Beginner Workshop in Arlington

1300 17th Street N, Suite 1500, Arlington, VA 22209

Northeastern University in Arlington — Rosslyn

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Free admission; registration required. Optional third-party accounts or services may have their own costs.

About This Event

Bring the website idea that has been sitting in your notes and spend a Saturday making it tangible. AI Discussion Club and AI Build Club DC guide beginners through setting up ChatGPT Codex, creating an app and putting it online with Vercel. No coding experience is required, and the hands-on format leaves time to experiment alongside other curious locals. A small project—a hobby page, a useful tool or a playful experiment—is a good starting point. Introductions and setup run from 11 a.m. to noon, the guided workshop follows until 1 p.m., and demos and continued building fill the afternoon.

When: Saturday, November 21, 2026, 11 a.m.–3 p.m. (Eastern)
Where: Northeastern University in Arlington — Rosslyn, 1300 17th Street N, Suite 1500, Arlington, VA 22209
Price: Free admission; registration required. Optional third-party accounts or services may have their own costs.

Bring a laptop and a simple website idea. The hosts strongly recommend creating ChatGPT and Vercel accounts beforehand. Check registration for preparation guidance, current availability and building access details.

Official event details · Registration or attendance information

Workshop artwork via AI Discussion Club’s official Luma listing.

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Date

Saturday, November 21, 2026 11:00 am

Location

Northeastern University in Arlington — Rosslyn
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