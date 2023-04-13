Brit Floyd – 50 Years of Dark Side

Formed in 2011, Brit Floyd features performances supported by an immense, immaculately curated state-of-the-art production, reverently emulating the stunning soundscapes and visuals of Pink Floyd’s iconic catalog. Brit Floyd is a celebration of authenticity, featuring musicians handpicked by Damian Darlington.

“50 Years of Dark Side” celebrates the 50th Anniversary of Pink Floyd’s album masterpiece The Dark Side of the Moon . For this year’s world tour–featuring over two and a half hours of Pink Floyd music encompassing the band’s iconic career–the team has created a show that includes state-of-the-art visuals (lights, lasers, and animation) which are all presented with immersive soundscapes and virtuosic musicianship.