Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Brit Floyd – 50 Years of Dark Side

513 13th St NW, Washington, DC 20004
Downtown

Warner Theatre

$50+

About This Event

Formed in 2011, Brit Floyd features performances supported by an immense, immaculately curated state-of-the-art production, reverently emulating the stunning soundscapes and visuals of Pink Floyd’s iconic catalog.  Brit Floyd is a celebration of authenticity, featuring musicians handpicked by Damian Darlington.

“50 Years of Dark Side” celebrates the 50th Anniversary of Pink Floyd’s album masterpiece The Dark Side of the Moon. For this year’s world tour–featuring over two and a half hours of Pink Floyd music encompassing the band’s iconic career–the team has created a show that includes state-of-the-art visuals (lights, lasers, and animation) which are all presented with immersive soundscapes and virtuosic musicianship.

Date

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 08:00 pm
Doors open at 8:00 pm

Location

Warner Theatre
