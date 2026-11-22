Sunday, October 25th, 2026 @ 2:00:pm
30th Annual Del Ray Halloween Parade
Mount Vernon Avenue, starting at East Bellefonte Avenue
Temple SinaiMore details
Spend Sunday afternoon learning to make challah in Temple Sinai’s kitchen. Jonathan Berlowe Binder and other experienced bakers lead a hands-on lesson that welcomes newcomers and practiced bread makers. Bring a large mixing bowl and a spatula, work through the process with the group and practice shaping a braided loaf. It is a practical skill to bring back to your own kitchen and a chance to bake alongside neighbors.
Sunday, December 13, 2026, beginning at 1:30 p.m., at Temple Sinai, 3100 Military Road NW, Washington, DC. The registration page lists a 4:30 p.m. finish; confirm the finishing time with the organizer. A contribution of at least $10 per person or family is requested for supplies. Children are welcome with an adult, and everyone age 10 or older needs a reserved place. Register in advance and confirm exact details before attending.
Official details and registration
Illustrative bread photo by Evgeni Tcherkasski on Unsplash.
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