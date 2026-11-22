Spend Sunday afternoon learning to make challah in Temple Sinai’s kitchen. Jonathan Berlowe Binder and other experienced bakers lead a hands-on lesson that welcomes newcomers and practiced bread makers. Bring a large mixing bowl and a spatula, work through the process with the group and practice shaping a braided loaf. It is a practical skill to bring back to your own kitchen and a chance to bake alongside neighbors.

Sunday, December 13, 2026, beginning at 1:30 p.m., at Temple Sinai, 3100 Military Road NW, Washington, DC. The registration page lists a 4:30 p.m. finish; confirm the finishing time with the organizer. A contribution of at least $10 per person or family is requested for supplies. Children are welcome with an adult, and everyone age 10 or older needs a reserved place. Register in advance and confirm exact details before attending.

Official details and registration