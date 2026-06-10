Boozy Book Fair: Queer Edition
Saturday, June 13, 2026

Boozy Book Fair: Queer Edition

7350 Georgia Avenue WASHINGTON, DC 20012

Merry Pin

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About This Event

Get ready to celebrate your story with a grown-up twist on the best week of school. Boozy Book Fair: Queer Edition is a vibrant, inclusive evening inspired by the magic of the book fair, reimagined with cocktails, community crafting, and plenty of Pride.

Join People’s Book and Merry Pin for an evening that honors queer joy and literary discovery. We’re filling the room with every color of the rainbow to create a space where everyone belongs and every story matters.

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Date

Saturday, June 13, 2026 05:00 pm

Location

Merry Pin
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