Get ready to celebrate your story with a grown-up twist on the best week of school. Boozy Book Fair: Queer Edition is a vibrant, inclusive evening inspired by the magic of the book fair, reimagined with cocktails, community crafting, and plenty of Pride.

Join People’s Book and Merry Pin for an evening that honors queer joy and literary discovery. We’re filling the room with every color of the rainbow to create a space where everyone belongs and every story matters.