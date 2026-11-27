Dress for the Roaring Twenties and spend New Year's Eve exploring a historic Penn Quarter building. Mer Events' Bootleggers Ball spreads the celebration across multiple rooms at the National Union Building, with DJs, performers, dancing and a midnight toast. The changing spaces give a group room to roam through the evening.

When: Thursday, December 31, 2026, through 2 a.m. Friday, January 1, 2027, Eastern. VIP access and its premium open bar begin at 9 p.m.; the general admission open bar runs 10 p.m.–2 a.m. Confirm the entry time for your selected ticket.

Where: National Union Building, 918 F Street NW, Washington, DC 20004.

Tickets: Current online options are $141.79–$167.71. General admission includes multiple party areas, entertainment, a dessert and midnight snack bar, photo booth and champagne toast. VIP adds earlier entry and access to the speakeasy lounge. This is a cocktail-style event with limited seating; coat check is an additional $10 where available.

Guests must be 21 or older with valid government-issued photo ID. Formal attire is encouraged, with black tie optional and Twenties-inspired looks welcome. The organizer lists tickets as nonrefundable. Confirm current prices, ticket inclusions, exact entry times and availability directly with Mer Events.

Official Bootleggers Ball details and tickets