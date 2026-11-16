BOE Blackout Wednesday
Wednesday, November 25, 2026

BOE Blackout Wednesday

2854 Wilson Boulevard, Arlington, VA 22201

BOE

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Free RSVP; food and drinks extra

About This Event

Give the pre-Thanksgiving reunion a Clarendon home base. District Nights brings its holiday party to BOE, where the Thanksgiving Eve Rodeo flyer gives a late bar night a playful western bent. Gather friends before holiday plans take over, and leave room for an unhurried catch-up.

Wednesday, November 25, 2026, 9 p.m.–2 a.m. Thursday, at BOE, 2854 Wilson Boulevard, Arlington. Free RSVP through Posh; food and drinks are separate. The advertised 5–9 p.m. bar specials precede the RSVP event rather than running throughout it. This is a bar party, with no seated-show format advertised. Ages 21+ with valid ID. RSVP capacity is limited; confirm admission terms and current offers with the organizer.

Official event details and registration

Tags

Share with friends

Date

Wednesday, November 25, 2026 09:00 pm

Location

BOE
View Map