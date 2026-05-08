Bocce & Brews: Monthly Drop In Series

Sunday, May 17th, 2026 @ 2:00:pm
Fit @ Potomac Yard // Free Sunday Afternoon Fitness Series
Center Park
Atlas Brew Works Bridge District Brewery & Tap RoomMore details
Roll into spring and summer with Red Rover Movement’s Bocce & Brews nights—one Wednesday each month!
Whether you’re a seasoned player or just bocce‑curious, you’re welcome to jump in. No team needed, no pressure, just good vibes, great beer, and connecting with neighbors.
Plus, every dollar from bocce play goes directly to support the Red Rover Movement, a local nonprofit that raises funds to help DC and MD kids experience the joy of the outdoors. You’re not just having fun… you’re making a difference.
Come toss a few balls, grab a brew, build real connections, and be part of the Red Rover Movement.
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