Bocce & Brews: Monthly Drop In Series

Whether you’re a seasoned player or just bocce‑curious, you’re welcome to jump in. No team needed, no pressure, just good vibes, great beer, and connecting with neighbors.

Plus, every dollar from bocce play goes directly to support the Red Rover Movement, a local nonprofit that raises funds to help DC and MD kids experience the joy of the outdoors. You’re not just having fun… you’re making a difference.

Dates: June 10, July 15

Time: Drop in anytime 6–8 PM

Cost: $10 to play bocce (all proceeds support Red Rover Movement)

Come toss a few balls, grab a brew, build real connections, and be part of the Red Rover Movement.