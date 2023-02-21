Blushing, Pale Dian, and SYZYGYX Show

BLUSHING

Comprised of two husband and wife teams, Blushing is an Austin, TX based dream pop quartet that originated in the summer of 2015 after Michelle Soto (guitar, vocals) shared her songs with long-time friend and classically trained vocalist Christina Carmona (vocals, bass). Picking up the bass, Carmona helped to fully flesh out tracks and the two incorporated their spouses Jacob Soto (drums) and Noe Carmona (guitar). Bringing together their combined classic influences from bands like Lush, Cocteau Twins and my Bloody Valentine, they developed their own sound as it is today. Their debut EP “Tether” was self-released followed by “Weak” on Austin Town Hall Records.

PALE DIAN

PALE DIAN Rides the boundaries between dark post-punk and ethereal shoegaze, their smudgy, esoteric sound can be described as “Nightmare Pop.”

SYZYGYX

Bleak, post-apocalyptic soundscapes powered by electro punk biting synth lines and minor scale hooks fuel the sound of S Y Z Y G Y X, the moniker to the solo project of Luna Blanc, based in Washington, DC. Founded by Luna Blanc and Josh Clark, they both decided to part ways after the first year of S Y Z Y G Y X in 2019. [Josh Clark was a talented, kind human being, who passed away October 2022. However, he left behind so much inspiration and many loving memories. Joshy, you’ll be missed] All music is composed, produced, mixed and mastered by Luna in her home studio. S Y Z Y G Y X’s music evolves from one album to another, as Luna likes to experiment with sound, regardless of what genre it’s supposed to belong to. S Y Z Y G Y X’s debut EP was released on Cleopatra Records in 2018. And later released the album “Fading Bodies” that was released under Negative Gain Productions (US) and Cold Transmission (EU), October 2019. S Y Z Y G Y X released a single “Cold Touch” in June 2020 that was soon to followed by her latest album titled “(IM)MORTAL” released under German label Cold Transmission Music.

ACCESSIBILITY INFO: There are 13 stairs at the entrance to Quarry House Tavern

All Ages