Bluejacket Pours $10 Liters and Host-Country Cocktails All Tournament Long

Bluejacket is celebrating the FIFA World Cup 2026 with drink specials running through every match of the tournament. Fans can raise a liter of Bluejacket beer for just $10, sip on $12 Old Fashioned cocktails crafted to honor each host country, or grab a beer and shot combo. The combo is regularly $15, but drops to $10 whenever the host country’s match is on.

Host country combos and cocktails include:

Canada: Lot 40 Canadian Rye + Bluejacket Self Portrait Pilsner / Maple Old Fashioned (Canadian Whiskey, Maple Syrup, Cherry Bark Vanilla Bitters)

United States: Old Bardstown Bourbon + Bluejacket Lost Weekend Hazy IPA / Classic Old Fashioned (Bourbon, Demerara, Angostura and Orange Bitters)

Mexico: Mal Bien Espadin Mezcal + Bluejacket Mexican Radio Spiced Stout / Oaxacan Old Fashioned (Mezcal, Reposado Tequila, Agave Syrup, Xocotyl Mole Bitters)

WHEN: Friday, July 19, 2026

WHERE: 300 Tingey Street SE, Washington DC

WHY: Because the world’s biggest tournament deserves a proper pour. Bluejacket is bringing the spirit of all three host nations to the glass, match by match.