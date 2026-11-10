Make a Fresh Floral Thanksgiving Centerpiece at Blooming Blossoms

Before the holiday table fills with dishes, give it something you made yourself. Blooming Blossoms’ Box of Abundance class turns fresh flowers into a Thanksgiving centerpiece, with instruction and workshop tools supplied. You leave with an arrangement to bring a little of the season home.

The two-hour afternoon session offers an unhurried creative break before the rush of Thanksgiving week. It also makes a thoughtful shared outing for friends who would enjoy making something together. Each attendee needs a ticket, and the studio’s direct booking page lists the standard class at $100 per person.

Tuesday, November 17, 2026, 1–3 p.m. Blooming Blossoms, 15430 New Hampshire Avenue, Silver Spring, Maryland 20905. This listing features the 1 p.m. occurrence; the studio offers other separately bookable sessions. Book the Fresh Floral Thanksgiving Centerpiece class or review the studio’s workshop information. Select the November 17, 1 p.m. session and confirm availability, final price and exact details with the organizer.

Promotional image courtesy of Blooming Blossoms.