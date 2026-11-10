Make a Fresh Floral Thanksgiving Centerpiece at Blooming Blossoms

Sunday, October 25th, 2026 @ 2:00:pm
30th Annual Del Ray Halloween Parade
Mount Vernon Avenue, starting at East Bellefonte Avenue
Blooming BlossomsMore details
Before the holiday table fills with dishes, give it something you made yourself. Blooming Blossoms’ Box of Abundance class turns fresh flowers into a Thanksgiving centerpiece, with instruction and workshop tools supplied. You leave with an arrangement to bring a little of the season home.
The two-hour afternoon session offers an unhurried creative break before the rush of Thanksgiving week. It also makes a thoughtful shared outing for friends who would enjoy making something together. Each attendee needs a ticket, and the studio’s direct booking page lists the standard class at $100 per person.
Tuesday, November 17, 2026, 1–3 p.m. Blooming Blossoms, 15430 New Hampshire Avenue, Silver Spring, Maryland 20905. This listing features the 1 p.m. occurrence; the studio offers other separately bookable sessions. Book the Fresh Floral Thanksgiving Centerpiece class or review the studio’s workshop information. Select the November 17, 1 p.m. session and confirm availability, final price and exact details with the organizer.
Promotional image courtesy of Blooming Blossoms.
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