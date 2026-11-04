Black History Revealed: An African American Genealogy Workshop
Saturday, November 21, 2026

Black History Revealed: An African American Genealogy Workshop

1015 North Quincy Street, Arlington, VA 22201

Arlington Central Library — Virginia Square, Arlington

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Free.

About This Event

Saturday, November 21, 2026, 10 a.m.–2:30 p.m. EST; lunch break noon–1 p.m.
Arlington Central Library — Virginia Square, Arlington
1015 North Quincy Street, Arlington, VA 22201
Price: Free.

Bring a family name, a question or a record you cannot quite connect, and turn curiosity into a practical research plan. This free workshop explores African American genealogy with professional researchers. The morning introduces a four-step approach and essential ancestry tools; afternoon groups give beginners and more experienced researchers space to work through their own questions. Presented through the Memorializing the Enslaved in Arlington project and the library’s local history partnership, the day connects a wider American story to the details preserved in individual families.

Bring a laptop, tablet or phone and any useful family information. Morning registration is recommended; beginner and advanced afternoon workshops require separate registration through links on the library page. Confirm availability and exact details with the organizer.

Official event information · Registration and attendance details

Image courtesy of the organizer.

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Date

Saturday, November 21, 2026 10:00 am

Location

Arlington Central Library — Virginia Square, Arlington
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