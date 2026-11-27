Give the final night of 2026 a reason to dress up at Onyx Rooftop Lounge. Black Diamond NYE brings DJs Suelto and Xavi to the M Street nightlife venue, with a two-hour open bar and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. The venue offers distinct lounge areas and a rooftop setting for a countdown that can stretch well into the first morning of 2027.

The ticket page lists Thursday, December 31, 9 p.m. to Friday, January 1, 4 a.m. Tickets currently start at $47.70 including POSH fees. This is a 21+ event with a dress-to-impress request; VIP tables are sold separately. The venue requires stairs and has no elevator.

The venue website currently lists a 10 p.m. start while the ticket page lists 9 p.m. Confirm arrival time, the open-bar window, ticket tier inclusions and exact details with the organizer before attending.

Venue: Onyx Rooftop Lounge, 1815 M Street NW, Washington, DC 20036.

Official event details and tickets