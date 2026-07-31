Friday, May 23rd, 2025 @ 12:00:am
Friday, August 28, 2026
Big Chemical w/ Keegan Del Rio + Bluem
1508 North Capitol Street NW, Washington, DC, 20002
The PocketMore details
About This Event
Big Chemical
For Fans of: Wednesday, Pinegrove, The Band, Whitney, Parquet Courts
Big Chemical is an up and coming Brooklyn-based band that combines a fresh take on high energy rock and roll with a deep appreciation for the musical traditions that came before them. Their sound is characterized by sweet and strong lead vocals with a tight rhythm section, in the style of groups like The Band, Wednesday, and Pinegrove.
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