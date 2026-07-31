Big Chemical w/ Keegan Del Rio + Bluem
Friday, August 28, 2026

Big Chemical w/ Keegan Del Rio + Bluem

1508 North Capitol Street NW, Washington, DC, 20002

The Pocket

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About This Event

Big Chemical

For Fans of: Wednesday, Pinegrove, The Band, Whitney, Parquet Courts

Big Chemical is an up and coming Brooklyn-based band that combines a fresh take on high energy rock and roll with a deep appreciation for the musical traditions that came before them. Their sound is characterized by sweet and strong lead vocals with a tight rhythm section, in the style of groups like The Band, Wednesday, and Pinegrove.

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Date

Friday, August 28, 2026 07:30 pm

Location

The Pocket
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