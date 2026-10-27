Beyond the Blue Dot: Maps + Outdoor Navigation in Harpers Ferry

Your phone can show where you are, but a map can help explain the landscape around you. This free presentation at the Appalachian Trail Conservancy’s Harpers Ferry Visitor Center looks beyond the familiar navigation dot to explore maps and mapping. Presenter John Young brings experience as a USGS emeritus scientist and adjunct instructor at Shepherd University. For hikers, curious travelers and people who love understanding a place, it offers a thoughtful starting point for a Harpers Ferry day trip.

When: Saturday, November 14, 2026, 11 a.m.–1 p.m. Eastern.

Where: Appalachian Trail Conservancy Harpers Ferry Visitor Center, 799 Washington Street, Harpers Ferry, WV 25425.

Price: Free; RSVP through the organizer’s linked registration page.

RSVP through the official event page and confirm current availability and exact details before traveling. This listing describes a visitor-center presentation; a guided hike is not advertised as part of the program.

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