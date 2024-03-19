Bethesda Fine Arts Festival
7950 Norfolk Avenue, Bethesda, Maryland 20814, US
The Bethesda Fine Arts Festival will feature over 100 booths of fine art from the nation’s best artists, live entertainment, and food from Bethesda restaurants. On Saturday May 11 and Sunday May 12 you will be able to browse and buy ceramics, furniture, sculptures, paintings, mixed media works, and more. Entry to the festival site is free. The festival will take place in Woodmont Triangle, just a three block walk from the Bethesda Metro station. There is also public parking available in the neighboring garages. For more information and to view the participating artists please visit https://www.bethesda.org/arts/artsfestival.htm.

Saturday, May 11, 2024 10:00 am
