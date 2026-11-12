Beloved Yoga Autumn Open House & Holiday Pop-up

Take a breather before the holiday rush at Beloved Yoga’s Autumn Open House. The Reston studio pairs free, 45-minute mini classes with a holiday pop-up, giving you a chance to try a practice and browse local makers in one visit.

The planned class mix includes Vinyasa, beginner yoga, Hatha Flow and restorative yoga with sound. You can build the outing around a style you already enjoy or use the shorter format to explore something new. Artisan offerings include pottery and chocolate, so leave a little time after class to browse.

When: Saturday, November 21, 2026, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Where: Beloved Yoga, 11109 Sunset Hills Road, Reston, VA 20190.

Admission: Free open house and mini classes; purchases cost extra.

View the schedule and sign up. Check registration requirements, class availability and exact details with the studio before attending.