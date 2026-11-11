Beaujolais Nouveau Night: A Free Thanksgiving Wine Tasting

Before committing to a bottle for the Thanksgiving table, taste a few possibilities in good company. The Casual Pint Falls Church is pouring Beaujolais Nouveau and other wines during a free Friday tasting with Ed Foxwell of Kysela Père et Fils.

The drop-in format makes this an easy after-work stop: ask questions, discover a new favorite and, if the evening calls for it, turn the outing into dinner from the beerstro’s kitchen. It is a useful seasonal errand with the pleasant side effect of becoming a night out.

Friday, November 20, 2026, 5–8 p.m. The Casual Pint Falls Church, 6410 Arlington Boulevard, Suite E, Falls Church, Virginia 22042. The wine tasting is free for adults 21 and older; food and other purchases are extra. Official event details. Confirm the lineup and exact details with the venue before attending.

Promotional image courtesy of The Casual Pint Falls Church.