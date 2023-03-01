BARCA Pier & Wine Bar All-Day Happy Hour

Alexandria’s beloved Spanish-inspired eatery BARCA Pier & Wine Bar is pleased to announce that it will reopen once again to the public on Wednesday, March 1st in anticipation of its two-year anniversary on Monday, March 6th. Guests are invited to celebrate BARCA Pier’s anniversary with an all-day happy hour special on Monday, March 6th from 11:30 am – 11 pm.

Happy hour specials include $6 Stone Fruit Sangria and Pomelo Sangria, $7 select wines by the glass, $5 select beer, and $7 tapas. Tapas selections include Chickpea Hummus, Patatas Bravas – crispy potatoes, mojo rojo, lemon-garlic aioli, Serrano Ham Croquetas – Manchego, Aleppo-orange honey, Pan Con Tomate – herbs, garlic, olive oil, ciabatta bread, Tzatziki – labneh, greek yogurt, cucumbers, dill, garlic, warm bread, and Marinated Olives.