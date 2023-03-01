BARCA Pier & Wine Bar All-Day Happy Hour

Monday // Mar 06, 2023

2 Pioneer Mill Way, Alexandria, VA 22314
Alexandria’s beloved Spanish-inspired eatery BARCA Pier & Wine Bar is pleased to announce that it will reopen once again to the public on Wednesday, March 1st in anticipation of its two-year anniversary on Monday, March 6th.  Guests are invited to celebrate BARCA Pier’s anniversary with an all-day happy hour special on Monday, March 6th from 11:30 am – 11 pm.

Happy hour specials include $6 Stone Fruit Sangria and Pomelo Sangria$7 select wines by the glass$5 select beer, and $7 tapas. Tapas selections include Chickpea HummusPatatas Bravas – crispy potatoes, mojo rojo, lemon-garlic aioli, Serrano Ham Croquetas – Manchego, Aleppo-orange honey, Pan Con Tomate – herbs, garlic, olive oil, ciabatta bread, Tzatziki – labneh, greek yogurt, cucumbers, dill, garlic, warm bread, and Marinated Olives.

