Band Saturdays

JavaScript has been disabled. Some website features may not work as expected.
Roofers Union
From classics to crowd-pleasers, our Main Floor hosts live cover bands every Saturday, 10pm–1am. So come bring the crew and catch the set.
Share with friends
Date
Location
Featured Event
Friday, May 23rd, 2025 @ 12:00:am
Staff Favorite
Monday, August 3rd, 2026 @ 7:00:pm
Hi-Lawn
Have an event coming up? Let us know about it.
We'll spread the word for you!
Save on events, experiences and receive exclusive perks as a Fraylife+ Member.
Become a member at checkout
Learn More About Fraylife+ Social Club & Membership