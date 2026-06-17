Band Saturdays
Saturday, June 27, 2026

Band Saturdays

2446 18th Street, NW, Washington, DC

Roofers Union

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About This Event

From classics to crowd-pleasers, our Main Floor hosts live cover bands every Saturday, 10pm–1am. So come bring the crew and catch the set.

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Date

Saturday, June 27, 2026 10:00 pm

Location

Roofers Union
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