Backstage @ the Sanctuary Presents: From Tiny Desk Unit to Tiny Desk Concerts
Sunday, November 12, 2023

Backstage @ the Sanctuary Presents: From Tiny Desk Unit to Tiny Desk Concerts

5200 Cathedral Ave NW DC, washington, District of Columbia 20016, US

Palisades Hub

More details
Add to Calendar

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/from-tiny-desk-unit-to-tiny-desk-concerts-tickets-747651304177?aff=oddtdtcreator

About This Event

Tiny Desk Unit was the first and last band to play the old 9:30 Club on F Street.The crew of Backstage @ the Sanctuary is excited to welcome band members Bob Boilen and Chris Thompson!
Expect an evening of stories featuring DC’s vibrant avant garde 1980s music scene when WTGB was the radio station to listen to and the 9:30 Club was in its infancy.
We will also dive into Bob’s evolution from the band, Tiny Desk Unit, to the global recognition of NPR’s “Tiny Desk Concerts” and “All Songs Considered” series which Bob created.
Mark Segraves of NBC4 and the After Dark fund will lead this exclusive and lively discussion.
This one of a kind event is an opportunity for music enthusiasts, journalists, and anyone interested in the creative process. Join us for another captivating evening backstage.

Tickets: $15 in advance/ $20 at the door

Please feel free to bring your own libations to this event.

A limited selection of beer and wine will also be available by donation.

Tags

Share with friends

Date

Sunday, November 12, 2023 04:00 pm
Doors open at 03:30 pm

Location

Palisades Hub
View Map