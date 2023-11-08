Backstage @ the Sanctuary Presents: From Tiny Desk Unit to Tiny Desk Concerts

Tiny Desk Unit was the first and last band to play the old 9:30 Club on F Street.The crew of Backstage @ the Sanctuary is excited to welcome band members Bob Boilen and Chris Thompson!

Expect an evening of stories featuring DC’s vibrant avant garde 1980s music scene when WTGB was the radio station to listen to and the 9:30 Club was in its infancy.

We will also dive into Bob’s evolution from the band, Tiny Desk Unit, to the global recognition of NPR’s “Tiny Desk Concerts” and “All Songs Considered” series which Bob created.

Mark Segraves of NBC4 and the After Dark fund will lead this exclusive and lively discussion.

This one of a kind event is an opportunity for music enthusiasts, journalists, and anyone interested in the creative process. Join us for another captivating evening backstage.

Tickets: $15 in advance/ $20 at the door

Please feel free to bring your own libations to this event.

A limited selection of beer and wine will also be available by donation.