Put a cello concert in the middle of the workday. Christ Church’s December Monday program features Mykel Hinkie-McDonald playing Bach’s Cello Suites No. 3 and No. 4 in a 45 minute performance designed to fit into a lunch break. The solo instrument gives listeners a chance to follow the music closely, away from the rush of holiday shopping and packed evening schedules. Admission is free, with an optional goodwill donation suggested at $10. Meet a friend for an early lunch in Old Town, then arrive before the 12:15 p.m. start. This is a concert in the church’s public music series. Confirm the program and exact details with the organizer before attending.

When: December 14, 2026, 12:15–1 p.m. EST

Where: Christ Church Alexandria, 118 N. Washington Street, Old Town Alexandria, VA 22314

Price: Free; optional $10 goodwill donation

Official details and registration