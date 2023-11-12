B.D.E. – Blaq Dinamyte Energy
Saturday, December 9, 2023

B.D.E. – Blaq Dinamyte Energy

1410 14th St NW, Washington, District of Columbia 20005, US
U Street

Trade

More details
Add to Calendar

No Cover

About This Event

Featuring performances by:
@romannoodle.xx
@kingmolasses
and hosted by @blaq_dinamyte_
Tunes by @keenanorrdc

Welcome to a night of unparalleled Blackness, where every beat is a pulse echoing the spirit of rebellion and every shimmering light is a celebration of Black Joy. This night is more than an event; it’s an offering, a meticulously crafted experience for those who crave hedonism intertwined with intellect. Step into a temple dedicated to Black Club Culture, a return to the roots of unbridled expression and artistic freedom, creating an atmosphere of uninhibited celebration. This is more than a night; it’s a living, breathing manifestation of the vibrant, unapologetic spirit of the underground.

Tags

Neighborhood

Share with friends

Date

Saturday, December 9, 2023 10:00 pm
Doors open at 09:00 pm

Location

Trade
View Map