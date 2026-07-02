Azure Day Party D.C.

Hi Lawn Rooftop · Washington, DC

This Independence Day, Azure Day Party takes over Hi Lawn Rooftop for the most iconic party in the District. Expect sweeping panoramic views, fireworks lighting up the skyline, food vendors and craft cocktails, and a world-class lineup of house music DJs curated exclusively for this one-of-a-kind celebration.

Azure has quickly become DC’s premier rooftop house music experience — a weekly daytime escape where global tastemakers and the local nightlife elite come together under the open sky. For July 4th, we’re taking it to the next level. High-energy crowds, elevated open-air vibes, curated sounds, and an unforgettable backdrop.